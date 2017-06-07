Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rohr: Eagles To Banish 2014 Memory Vs South Africa, Not Playing For Draw

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

rohr

 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

By Johnny Edward (photo: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles Technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, is confident that his team won't be unsettled by the  result of the team's last encounter with South Africa in Uyo, reports Completesportnigeria.com.

The Super Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw at home by South Africa in 2014 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo in a final qualifying game for the 2015 AFCON.

The draw however denied Nigeria a place at the  competition in Equatorial Guinea.

"I was not there when they  played a 2-2 draw, and I don't think my players will allow that happen on Saturday," Rohr told Completesportnigeria.com.

"We are not going to play for a draw. This group cannot afford to falter against South Africa."

Super Eagles remain unbeaten under Rohr's tutelage in eight games, and will look to extend his winning streak to seven wins in nine matches.

 

The post Rohr: Eagles To Banish 2014 Memory Vs South Africa, Not Playing For Draw appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.