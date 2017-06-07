Rohr: Eagles To Banish 2014 Memory Vs South Africa, Not Playing For Draw

By Johnny Edward (photo: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles Technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, is confident that his team won't be unsettled by the result of the team's last encounter with South Africa in Uyo, reports Completesportnigeria.com.

The Super Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw at home by South Africa in 2014 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo in a final qualifying game for the 2015 AFCON.

The draw however denied Nigeria a place at the competition in Equatorial Guinea.

"I was not there when they played a 2-2 draw, and I don't think my players will allow that happen on Saturday," Rohr told Completesportnigeria.com.

"We are not going to play for a draw. This group cannot afford to falter against South Africa."

Super Eagles remain unbeaten under Rohr's tutelage in eight games, and will look to extend his winning streak to seven wins in nine matches.

The post Rohr: Eagles To Banish 2014 Memory Vs South Africa, Not Playing For Draw appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

