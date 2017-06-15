Rohr faces stern NFF scrutiny

It will no longer be business as usual for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr following a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The German tactician who was summoned by the Nigeria Football Federation technical committee to an emergency meeting in Abuja will no longer enjoy the uncommon freedom he has been used to, particularly, as it concerns the invitation of players to camp.

Chairman, NFF technical committee Barrister Chris Green disclosed that Rohr, who had enjoyed no technical interference since he took charge in August 2016, will have his activities undergo thorough scrutiny from the football body’s technical department.

“We had an emergency meeting to look at all that went wrong and reviewed Bafana Bafana loss,” Green said after Tuesday’s emergency meeting.

“We discussed from match ball, tactics deployed, the fitness of players, organisation of the team and all what’s not. And at the end of the day, we made recommendations to the board.

“We called for the establishment of the scouting unit in the technical department and that henceforth, we should have a pre-knowledge of players invited before sending to the public.

“The technical adviser must appear at a press conference where such list will be announced to the public and questions will be asked as regards the list. And there must be a good synergy between the technical crew and technical department cum the committee.

“We have resolved that certain persons will be deployed to observe training and all sort of things going on in the team. We also asked that only players playing regularly for their clubs should be invited to the national team.

“There will be redeployment of a psychologist to the team. We believe the players need to be psyched up for matches as we will face Cameroon which will be a very tough game.”

