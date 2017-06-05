Rohr, Onazi to meet NFF over unpaid allowances – Daily Post Nigeria
Rohr, Onazi to meet NFF over unpaid allowances
Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr and stand-in captain of the team, Ogenyi Onazi, will meet with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) today. One of the items that will top the agenda for discussion is outstanding payments. Players …
Rohr, Eagles skipper meet NFF bosses over cash
