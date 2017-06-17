Rohr ready to shake up Super Eagles’ squad for Cameroon clash – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports


Rohr ready to shake up Super Eagles' squad for Cameroon clash
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said he will bring back his experienced players for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in August. Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa last weekend, in their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
