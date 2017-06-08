Rohr seeks fans’ support ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier

Geront Rohr, the coach of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national team has called on fans to support the players during the African Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday .

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Rohr said the match would against South African would not be an easy one given that the Bafana Bafana have not lost any match in for over 14 months.

Accompanied by other members of the Super Eagles including William Troost-Ekong, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and newly invited Alhassan, the coach said the young players must also be encouraged for playing since they would be playing for the time adding that they have done excellently well during the training sessions.

He maintained that he would continue to invite new players to come to the national team an in attempt to have a blend of the old and the new players for a formidable national team.

“It is not going to be an easy game, we need the support of the fans as they have been supporting us each time we play here. We have young players who should be encouraged and supported,’’ he said.

He said has not been under any pressure in the selection of players from any quarters maintaining that his independence he has enjoyed has helped him in building the team.

Also speaking, Ogenyi Onazi, the captain of the Super Eagles called on fans to rally around the team to enable them have a successful match on Saturday saying that it is important for them to win the match noting however that South Africa has an equally strong team.

Answering a reporter’s question, newly introduced Alhassan said it was opportunity to be invited to the national team saying that he would justify the confidence given him so that other local players would be given opportunity in future.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo

The post Rohr seeks fans’ support ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

