Roma Expect An Improved Bid For Salah From Liverpool

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Reports have it Roma are expecting Liverpool to come back with an improved bid for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool already made a £24 million bid for Salah, which they had rejected, but they are still maintaining dialogue with Roma.

Even though the 24-year-old has agreed terms with the English club, Roma are still waiting for terms to be agreed, before signing off on the sale.

He was a regular starter as Roma finished runners-up to Juventus last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.

