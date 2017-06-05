Roma: Szczesny Wants To Stay

Wojciech Szczesny is set to return to Arsenal in the summer, amid reports that Juventus are interested in him.

However, Roma’s President, Jim Pallotta insists the Poland international is keen on staying at the club.

Szczesny is still under contract at Arsenal and has registered a desire to return and prove himself to Wenger.

Pallotta said of the 27-year-old: “He told me that he wanted to stay with us.

“I’ll say more, I was surprised by the fact some of the players I thought had wanted to leave came up to me before and after the final game to say they wanted to remain.

“It’s a sign we’ve got a good group, we just lack some depth and Monchi will help us with that.

“Our youth academy products have a lot of talent and they will no longer be loaned out all over the place. We’ll put them at the disposal of our squad.”

