Romelu Lukaku Confirms He Has Already Decided His Next Club

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed that he knows where he will be playing next season.

The Everton striker has not signed a new contract and continues to be linked with a move, amid reported interest from Chelsea andJuventus.

“I don’t want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that,” Romelu Lukaku said on Monday.

“We are now talking to the club. I know what’s happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent.”

“I know what’s happening, but I can’t tell you anything more,” he added to journalists after Belgium beat the Czech Republic in a friendly in Brussels.

“What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better – a few times.”

Lukaku also described his reactions to Eden Hazard’s injury, having been in Belgium training when the Chelsea midfielder fractured his right ankle last Sunday.

“I was next to him when he slipped,” Lukaku added. “It was the last action of the game and we all thought it was just a twisted ankle.

“He stood up and he was really positive. Then we heard the scan results and we were really disappointed for him, because he’s a key player.

The post Romelu Lukaku Confirms He Has Already Decided His Next Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

