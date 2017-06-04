Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo: Age Doesn’t Matter Again

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo says his age is of minute importance, as he feels as young as ever, following their UCL win.

Ronaldo scored a brace against Juventus , as Real Madrid won 4-1, to become the first team to successfully defend the UCL.

The Madrid talisman’s double took him to 600 goals for both club and country and won him the golden boot in the UCL.

“My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy,” the 32-year-old said after being handed the man-of-the-match award by his former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I am very happy – an amazing season again. We’ve won trophies and of course, it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!

“This season was amazing again, last season was amazing.

“I have two or three days to rest now then I have a qualifying game for Portugal. Then we have Confederations Cup [in Russia]. It is a long season but I am motivated.

“I am happy, these are good moments.”

