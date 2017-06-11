Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo becomes father of twins after using surrogate

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating the the birth of a boy and girl(twin) who were giving birth through a surrogate,for him.

Ronaldo now has three children.It could be recalled that Ronaldo’s first child, Cristaino Ronaldo Jnr was born seven years ago through a surrogate.
Few weeks back, it was alleged that 32-year-old Ronaldo’s girlfriend,23-year-old Georgina Rodriguez

was expecting a child with the athlete. Ronaldo’s mother had however refuted the claims.
Though, Cristiano is yet to publicly confirm the happy news, but it was reported in March that he was expecting twins.  The twins who were born last Thursday are thought to be named Mateo and Eva,

