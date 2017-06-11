Ronaldo becomes father of twins after using surrogate

Football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating the the birth of a boy and girl(twin) who were giving birth through a surrogate,for him.

Ronaldo now has three children.It could be recalled that Ronaldo’s first child, Cristaino Ronaldo Jnr was born seven years ago through a surrogate.

Few weeks back, it was alleged that 32-year-old Ronaldo’s girlfriend,23-year-old Georgina Rodriguez

was expecting a child with the athlete. Ronaldo’s mother had however refuted the claims.

Though, Cristiano is yet to publicly confirm the happy news, but it was reported in March that he was expecting twins. The twins who were born last Thursday are thought to be named Mateo and Eva,

The post Ronaldo becomes father of twins after using surrogate appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

