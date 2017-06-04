Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo Comments On De Gea Rumours – Soccer Laduma

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Soccer Laduma

Ronaldo Comments On De Gea Rumours
Soccer Laduma
Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on those links. Read: 5 Players On Klopp's Axe List? Reports in England claim the Red …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.