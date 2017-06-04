Ronaldo Comments On De Gea Rumours – Soccer Laduma
|
Soccer Laduma
|
Ronaldo Comments On De Gea Rumours
Soccer Laduma
Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on those links. Read: 5 Players On Klopp's Axe List? Reports in England claim the Red …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!