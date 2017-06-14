Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo denies committing tax fraud

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo denied on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, after prosecutors filed a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of €14.7 million. The prosecutor’s office said the Real Madrid forward had knowingly used a business structure created in 2010 to allegedly hide his image […]

