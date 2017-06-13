Ronaldo Faces £13m Tax Evasion Charge In Spain

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing tax evasion charges in Spain, reports claim.

According to Sky News on Tuesday, prosecutors in Spain have filed a lawsuit against the 32-year-old Portugal captain for alleged tax fraud amounting to nearly £13m.

Prosecutors claim Ronaldo knowingly used his "business structure" created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.

Incidentally, Ronaldo's biggest rival Lionel Messi has also been involved in tax evasion prosecution in Spain.

The post Ronaldo Faces £13m Tax Evasion Charge In Spain appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

