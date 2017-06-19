Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo Hints At Returning To Manchester United

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Portuguese Player, Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo has instructed his manager to get him a summer move to his old club. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is prioritising a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Italy. It’s understood Ronaldo is considering a move away from the Bernabeu in …

The post Ronaldo Hints At Returning To Manchester United appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.