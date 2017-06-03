Ronaldo: It Is An Incredible Season For Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a brace in the UCL final, has hailed Real Madrid’s incredible season as they won the UCL at the expense of Juventus.

Juventus were still hopeful of lifting the trophy, after the first half ended in a stalemate. However, Madrid came into the second half firing on all cylinders, scoring three goals to win the trophy.

Ronaldo scored the first and third goal, as Madrid became the first club to win the UCL in successive seasons . The Portuguese has scored 600 goals for both club and country, with 108 of the goals scored in the UCL.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us,” Ronaldo said.

“We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals. It’s another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season.”

“Zidane gave us a very positive half-time team talk and told us he really believed in us,” he added.

