Ronaldo may leave Real Madrid after tax fraud accusation

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at being accused of tax fraud and wants to leave the club, a source close to the player said on Friday. Spanish prosecutors have accused the 32-year-old Ronaldo of defrauding the authorities of millions of euros in tax. Though he has since denied any wrongdoing, but the source who wanted anonymity said the accusation has upset the Portugal captain.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

