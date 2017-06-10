Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo to make Real Madrid return at Bernabeu for Charity Match

Former Brazil and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo will return to the Santiago Bernabeu pitch for the first time in a decade to take part in Sunday’s charity legends match against Roma. The 40-year-old recently returned to the Madrid fold as an official club ambassador and will play alongside former teammates including Raul Gonzalez, Luis Figo and […]

