Ronaldo to make Real Madrid return at Bernabeu for Charity Match

Former Brazil and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo will return to the Santiago Bernabeu pitch for the first time in a decade to take part in Sunday’s charity legends match against Roma. The 40-year-old recently returned to the Madrid fold as an official club ambassador and will play alongside former teammates including Raul Gonzalez, Luis Figo and […]

