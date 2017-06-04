Ronaldo topples Messi as Champions League highest scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from helping Real Madrid set an unprecedented record of winning the UEFA Champions League title, back-to-back, also set a personal record as the highest goal scorer in the tournament.

By recording a brace in Cardiff, he overtook Lionel Messi, as he finished top of the scorers’ table for the fifth year running. The two goals in Real Madrid’s 4-1 final win against Juventus in Cardiff took him to 12 for the season.

Messi totalled 11 before Barcelona’s quarter-final exit, allowing Ronaldo to then move to within one of the lead when he became the first player to pass 100 goals in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA club competition overall.

However, his double tonight in the Welsh capital ensured that the Portuguese has top-scored, either jointly or outright, a record six times – including for a record five consecutive campaigns – and he also leads Messi 105-94 in in UEFA Champions League goals.

The last time neither player featured at the top of the scorers’ podium was 2006/07.

Among those bubbling under is Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé, who managed all his goals in the knockout phase. However, even in that metric he was beaten by Ronaldo, who set a new record of ten knockout goals.

In assists, last term’s joint leader Neymar finished top outright this time with eight assists, having a hand in 12 goals overall as well as scoring four himself. Ronaldo managed six assists in addition to his 12 strikes.

2016/17 UEFA Champions League top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 11

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 8

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München) 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) 6

Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) 6

2016/17 UEFA Champions League top assists

Neymar (Barcelona) 8

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 6

Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund) 5

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) 4

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 4

Thomas Lemar (Monaco) 4

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

