Ronaldo’s Portugal held by Mexico at Confed Cup

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed off speculation about his Real Madrid future although Portugal conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Mexico at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo vies with Mexico’s defender Diego Reyes during the 2017 Confederations Cup group A football match between Portugal and Mexico at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO /

Ronaldo teed up Ricardo Quaresma to fire Portugal ahead in the first half in Kazan, but the goal was cancelled out before the break by Mexico striker Javier Hernandez’s bullet header.

Cedric Soares restored Portugal’s lead on 86 minutes, but Hector Moreno’s stoppage-time header salvaged a point for Mexico in their Group A opener.

