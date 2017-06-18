Pages Navigation Menu

Rosemary’s clinches best interior decoration company award

The African Brand Congress has announced Rosemary’s, the soft furnishing company, as winner of its Africa’s Best-In-Class Furniture/Interior Decoration Company for 2017. The award was announced as part of its African Brand Leadership Merit Awards held at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

In its notification and congratulatory letter preceding the award ceremony, the African Brand Congress Organising Committee stated that the 2017 award was conferred on merit based on the technical committee’s research report on the interior decoration and furnishing industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, Chief Executive Officer of Rosemary’s, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and ascribed the company’s success to its “ever increasing number of satisfied clients who give us challenging projects and their post-service referrals over the years.”

