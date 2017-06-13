Rosenstein Vows Mueller Will Have Independence in Russia Inquiry – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Rosenstein Vows Mueller Will Have Independence in Russia Inquiry
New York Times
The New York Times reporter Charlie Savage explains what Attorney General Jeff Sessions can expect when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. By SUSAN JOAN ARCHER, CHARLIE SAVAGE and A.J. CHAVAR on Publish Date June 13, …
Sessions to face sharp questions on Trump, Russia, Comey
Five questions Jeff Sessions may face at Senate hearing
First Read's Morning Clips: Previewing the Sessions Testimony
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!