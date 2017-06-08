Rubanda MP Capt. Kahonda jailed

Ruhinda County MP Rtd Captain Donozio Kahonda has been sentenced to 9-months in prison at Kirinya after the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court found him guilty of fradulently obtaining recruitment to the Military Academy in Jinja.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Francis Kaggwa cancelled Kahonda’s bail Thursday after convciting him of several counts including impersonation, forgery and uttering false documents.

The magistrate ruled that prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence to prove that in November 2011, Capt Kahonda with an intent to defraud or deceive, uttered false academic documents (O’level certificate) in the names of Dickson Mutabazi for purposes of being admitted in the Millitary academy. This, at the Junior Staff college located in Gaddafi barracks in Jinja.

However Capt. Kahonda says he going to appeal against this conviction and sentence which he terms as being politically motivated having defeated justice Minister Severino Kahinda Otaffire to the Ruhinda County MP position.

Kahonda also stands to lose his seat in parliament if the High Court does not overturn his conviction as the law states that once a sitting MP is convicted of a criminal offense and sentenced to a six months imprisonment term, his/her seat automatically falls vacant.

The post Rubanda MP Capt. Kahonda jailed appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

