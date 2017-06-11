Pages Navigation Menu

Rugby player ‘Lachlan Ward’ Dies during Match in Sydney

25-year old Warringah player Lachlan Ward is dead after collapsing on the field in a fifth-grade match against Gordon at Pittwater Park.  Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and the coroner will investigate the cause of death. The loss of Ward has devastated his family and rocked the tight-knit Warringah club. Wallabies captain Stephen Moore says the […]

