Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Runtown and Girlfriend Selena Welcome Son

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Singer Runtown and his girlfriend Selena Leath have welcomed their son Zamar. Runtown announced the delivery on his Instagram page Tuesday evening. He shared a cute video Zamar and wrote: “May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you, keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom […]

The post Runtown and Girlfriend Selena Welcome Son appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.