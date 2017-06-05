Runtown – Money Bag (snippet) Ft. DJ Khaled

Runtown is about running the town for the rest of the year. After buzzing singles “Mad Over You” and “For Life“, he turns up the ante with new effort with American DJ and record producer “DJ Khaled” to birth a soon to come solid track christened “Money Bag“. Check out the snippet below!

