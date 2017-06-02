Runtown teams up with Dj Khaled on new monster hit single ‘Money Bag’

By now, y’all should know Runtown is not here to play and his exploits and consistency in the past 12 months has proved it.

In a few days, the hottest pop star on the African continent will drop a new monster hit single titled ‘Money Bag’ featuring world famous, Grammy award winning, Dj Khaled.

Here’s a Snippet of the song produced by El Puto!

