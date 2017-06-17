Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia Kicks Off Confederations Cup As Host Win 2-0 Against New Zealand

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Football, New Zealand, Sports | 0 comments

Russia cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over New Zealand as the hosts made a confident start to the Confederations Cup after securing their first win in what was the opening game for the tournament. In a purely one sided contest, the Russians had two early chances cleared off the line before they took the…

The post Russia Kicks Off Confederations Cup As Host Win 2-0 Against New Zealand appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.