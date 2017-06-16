Uncertainty over Islamic State leader’s fate after airstrike – Washington Post
|
Uncertainty over Islamic State leader's fate after airstrike
BEIRUT — Uncertainty and confusion surrounded the fate of the head of the Islamic State group Friday as Russia announced it may have killed him in an airstrike targeting a meeting of IS leaders just outside the group's self-declared capital in Syria …
