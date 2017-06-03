Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia to Soon Get Its Own National Cryptocurrency

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has received significant attention at the ongoing Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum. The Russian Central Bank made an important announcement regarding its plans to introduce a national cryptocurrency during the event. The introduction of a national cryptocurrency comes at a time when Russia is mulling over the possibility of legalizing Bitcoin … Continue reading Russia to Soon Get Its Own National Cryptocurrency

The post Russia to Soon Get Its Own National Cryptocurrency appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.