Russia-U.S. Election: Contractor sued for leaking information

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THE U.S. Department of Justice has charged a federal contractor with sending classified material to a news organisation that sources identified to Reuters as The Intercept, marking one of the first concrete efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on leaks to the media. Reality Winner, 25, was charged with removing classified material from […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

