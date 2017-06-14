Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia’s World Cup, a year from now, will be politically awkward – Yahoo Sports

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo Sports

Russia's World Cup, a year from now, will be politically awkward
Yahoo Sports
Putin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino meet with members of volunteer associations in Krasnodar. (Reuters). More. So this is awkward. In a year, there will be a World Cup held in Russia. And any last lingering doubts that it will really happen – in
Football: Xi meets FIFA boss as China eyes World CupDaily Mail
What Tuesday's Hex results mean for the USMNT and Mexico's World Cup qualifying chancesFOXSports.com
China, FIFA Presidents Meet In BeijingCHANNELS TELEVISION
Miami Herald
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.