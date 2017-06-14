Russia’s World Cup, a year from now, will be politically awkward – Yahoo Sports
|
Yahoo Sports
|
Russia's World Cup, a year from now, will be politically awkward
Yahoo Sports
Putin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino meet with members of volunteer associations in Krasnodar. (Reuters). More. So this is awkward. In a year, there will be a World Cup held in Russia. And any last lingering doubts that it will really happen – in …
Football: Xi meets FIFA boss as China eyes World Cup
What Tuesday's Hex results mean for the USMNT and Mexico's World Cup qualifying chances
China, FIFA Presidents Meet In Beijing
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!