Rwanda sees its 2017/18 budget up 7 pct – Nasdaq
RwandaEye
Rwanda sees its 2017/18 budget up 7 pct
KIGALI, June 8 (Reuters) – Rwanda plans to raise government spending by 7 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year to 2.09 trillion francs ($2.58 billion), its finance minister said on Thursday. Claver Gatete told parliament that 17 percent of the budget …
