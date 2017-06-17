Pages Navigation Menu

Rwanda’s Ruling Party Picks Kagame as August Candidate – Voice of America

Voice of America

Rwanda's Ruling Party Picks Kagame as August Candidate
Voice of America
Rwanda's ruling party on Saturday chose longtime President Paul Kagame as its candidate for the August election, where he is expected to face a handful of challengers who either represent small parties or are independent. Kagame, 59, who has ruled this …
President Kagame chosen as flag bearer, unveils RPF HouseIndependent
Kagame Accepts Endorsement to Lead RPF in ElectionsKT Press
Rwanda: President Kagame endorsed to run for third termAnadolu Agency
Xinhua –The News –AllAfrica.com
all 12 news articles »

