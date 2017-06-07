S-African premier lists factors for Africa’s growth at Lbs

The Premier of Guateng, South Africa, David Makhura, has identified inter-African co-operation as the major plank for Africa Rising and the economic growth of the continent.

Makhura, who delivered a lecture during his visit to the Lagos Business School, LBS, last Friday, said the factors which determined and shaped the Africa Rising narrative were production and manufacturing of goods by African countries; youth empowerment; strong leadership and gover-nance; active participation; and investment by the middle class in their own countries and other African countries cohesively.

“There is no African country that can advance and make progress without working with other African countries,” he said.

He explained that though economic growth played a key role in determining how far Africa had risen, it was not the only factor that should be considered, noting that “the Africa Rising narrative misses the point because it does not address the issues we, as Africans, are concerned about.

“It is not enough to look only into economic growth to determine the rise of Africa,” he affirmed.

In his welcome address, Dr. Uchenna Uzo, MBA Director, LBS, stated that the visit was in line with the objective of developing responsible leaders for Africa and the world.

He said visits such as Makhura’s would expose MBA students to pan-African perspectives of business, cross-border opportunities and connec-tions outside the classroom.

The post S-African premier lists factors for Africa's growth at Lbs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

