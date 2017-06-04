S-African ‘Snake Pastor’ Mnguni visits TB Joshua’s SCOAN for deliverance

Pastor Penuel Mnguni popularly known as the ‘Snake Pastor’ who was reported to have one time told his church members to “undress in church and start masturbating until they reached orgasms.

The ‘End Time Disciples Ministries’ pastor who is also known to have feed snakes, live rat to congregants in South Africa was said to have undergone a spiritual deliverance at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos.

According to a post on the TB Joshua Ministries @tbjministries ‘Mnguni was said to have somberly came forward during The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) service, it was a shock to many.

Penuel told the congregation that he had read certain Scriptures such as Mark 16:17-18 which led him to believe he could feed his congregants with strange items to prove the power of God. However, he admitted that after discovering Emmanuel TV and beginning to listen to Prophet T.B. Joshua’s teachings, he realised his activities were “not Scriptural”. He therefore requested for prayers from Prophet T.B. Joshua for deliverance from the spirit that pushed him to engage in such bizarre, inhumane actions.’

‘SNAKE PASTOR’ GIVES PUBLIC CONFESSION:

Pictures showing Pastor Penuel Mnguni, popularly known as the ‘Snake Pastor’, feeding snakes to his members in South Africa as a purported demonstration of God’s power went viral across the globe, making headlines in newspapers and online media worldwide. However, Pastor Mnguni of the , did not stop there. He went further by driving a car over some of his members, feeding parts of and causing yet more to strip off their clothes during his wild church services. Pastor Mnguni was arrested for his activities and faced backlash from both human and animal rights groups but despite the global outrage sparked by his actions, he vowed to continue unperturbed.

