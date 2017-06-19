S.Africa’s low business confidence setback to growth recovery: Moody’s – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
S.Africa's low business confidence setback to growth recovery: Moody's
Naija247news
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo. JOHANNESBURG – The steep decline in South Africa's business confidence is a setback to economic growth recovery and will dampen …
Economic recovery hindered by poor business confidence: Moody's
The downgrade and retirement funds: what does it mean?
South Africa Faces Another Setback with Low Business Confidence Index
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!