$7m of NZ cargo held in South Africa over ownership dispute – New Zealand Herald
|
Morocco World News
|
$7m of NZ cargo held in South Africa over ownership dispute
New Zealand Herald
A $7 million shipment of phosphate bound for New Zealand will remain held at a South African due to a bitter dispute over who owns the resource. Photo / Getty. Matthew Theunissen. By: Matthew Theunissen · matthew.theunissen@nzherald.co.nz. Share via …
Court rules phosphate shipment can't yet leave South Africa
South African court rules trial to be held over NZ Ballance phosphate shipment
Will Local Courts Reward Terror?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!