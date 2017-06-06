SA enters recession as GDP contracts for a consecutive quarter – News24
SA enters recession as GDP contracts for a consecutive quarter
News24
Gross domestic product contracted 0.7% for the first quarter of 2017, indicating that the country has entered into a technical recession, according to deputy director-general of economic statistics at Statistics South Africa Joe de Beer. The latest GDP …
