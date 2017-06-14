SABC: No golden handshake for sacked Hlaudi Motsoeneng – Eyewitness News
SABC: No golden handshake for sacked Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Eyewitness News
Board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama told Parliament's Communications Committee on Tuesday that there will be no golden handshake for Motsoeneng. FILE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng addresses musicians and members of the media at the Milpark Garden …
No exit pay for Hlaudi Motsoeneng
SABC lost R1.1bn, needs lifeline
Motsoeneng To Pay Back The Money?
