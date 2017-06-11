Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SABC shuts down TNA Business Breakfast shows – Citizen

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SowetanLIVE

SABC shuts down TNA Business Breakfast shows
Citizen
SABC board has reportedly 'allowed' stations to choose how much local content they want to play, as long as it complies with Icasa's guidelines. This week's The New Age (TNA) Business Breakfast show will be the last of its kind as the SABC's interim
SABC taps run dry for GuptasNews24
Hlaudi Motsoeneng to know fate next weekBusiness Day (registration)
SABC cancels Gupta breakfast show – ReportMyBroadband

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.