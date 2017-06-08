Sacked workers: Court gives Chevron 14 days to respond – Vanguard
Sacked workers: Court gives Chevron 14 days to respond
THE National Industrial Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has declined an application by Chevron Nigeria Limited, to be granted 21 days to respond to a motion by counsel to 235 workers, who are demanding N23.5 billion as damage for perceived …
