Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sacked workers protest over non-payment of entitlements at Berger Paints – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Sacked workers protest over non-payment of entitlements at Berger Paints
Daily Trust
Some disengaged staff of Berger Paints plc protesting over sack of some workers without gratuity at the Oba Akran office of the company in Lagos on June 14, 2017. PHOTO BY: Benedict Uwalaka. Some staff of Berger Paints Plc on Wednesday protested what …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.