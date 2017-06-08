Sad… This Entrepreneur Lost All her Wares to Burglars in Lagos

A distraught entrepreneur, Oyinlade has taken to Instagram to share a video of her store which was burgled and all the goods stolen. “I started this business years back with my school fees,without help from no one but God,i kept pushing it,i didn’t sleep at nite for years,surfing net for latest designers..I still suffer a […]

The post Sad… This Entrepreneur Lost All her Wares to Burglars in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

