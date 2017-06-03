Saint B drops new single ‘Rodo’ – Vanguard
|
Saint B drops new single 'Rodo'
Vanguard
In spite of the stiff competition for relevance in the music industry, some artistes are surviving the battle by churning out dope songs to stay in the game. One of such artistes is Bright Chineneye Johnson popularly known as 'Saint B'. With the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!