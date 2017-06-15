Saka dedicates VAT Wonder Goal Award to team mates

Ayo Saka who won the Match Day 20 VAT Wonder Goal Award was presented his prize at a brief ceremony on Sunday and he said the award is for his team mates, management of Rivers United and the club’s fans.

Saka received the ceremonial cheque from Hamisu Mohammed Ibrahim, Tax Controller, LTO Port Harcourt of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) shortly the start of the match day 24 fixture against FC IfeanyiUbah at the Yakubu Gown Stadium in Port Harcourt.

“First of all, I dedicate the award to God Almighty. It is an award for all the players of Rivers United because without my team mates, I could not have scored.

I also appreciate the Management of Rivers United for their work which has made us the players to succeed so far and above all, there are the fans who have been wonderful. I dedicate this award to all of them”, Saka told www.npfl.ng.

He said the award will motivate him to get better as a striker but is not for personal glory.

“ The award means a lot to me. It is a recognition of the hard work of everyone in the team and for me personally, it will ginger me to keep improving to be the best”, declared Saka. Ibrahim, while congratulating the player on behalf of the FIRS charged him to work with his team mates to win more laurels for the club.

“First of all, I want to congratulate you on this award and to also advise that you all should work together to win for the team”, said the FIRS official.

He said that FIRS identifies with the passion of Nigerians for football and that the support for the league is to provide opportunities for the youths to find expression for their talent in football.

“We want to grow the next generation tax payers and when our youths find work for their talents, they will earn income and be able to pay their taxes”.

Saka got a prize of N150, 000 for the award, 50 percent of which will be donated to a charity of his choice in Rivers State.

The post Saka dedicates VAT Wonder Goal Award to team mates appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

