Salute to Nigeria’s “smart” family – Vanguard
|
Salute to Nigeria's “smart” family
Vanguard
The ennoblement of Nigerian-born Anne-Marie Osawemwenze Ore-Ofe Imafidon as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE, by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is another pointer to the proven potential of the Nigerian spirit.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!