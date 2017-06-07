Santander Buys Solid SME Franchise With Nearly EUR40bn Of Bad Loans – Seeking Alpha
|
Santander Buys Solid SME Franchise With Nearly EUR40bn Of Bad Loans
Seeking Alpha
While the deal looks good on paper, Popular is a sizeable acquisition for Santander to digest and, as such, there will be execution risks. Santander still needs to do a proper due diligence process on Popular. Popular's non-performing assets of nearly …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!