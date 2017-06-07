Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Santander strikes hasty deal to leapfrog rivals in Spain – Financial Times

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

Santander strikes hasty deal to leapfrog rivals in Spain
Financial Times
Ana Botín and her top executives looked sleep-deprived in Madrid on Wednesday morning as the chairman of Banco Santander presented the bank's takeover of its troubled rival Banco Popular, which gives it a dominant share of the Spanish market.
Santander Rescues Troubled Rival in Test of Europe's New RulesNew York Times
ECB triggers overnight Santander rescue of Spain's Banco PopularBusiness Insider
Europe's Bank Undertaker Passes Its First TestBloomberg
CNBC –Washington Post –Seeking Alpha –The Guardian
all 199 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.