Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill

Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has lauded Super Eagles for beating Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match.

Sanusi told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the victory was a motivation for the team ahead of 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

The game, played in Paris on Thursday, is one of the tune-up games arranged by Coach Gernot Rohr to test the players ahead of the qualifier in Uyo on June 10.

“It is a very good motivation for them ahead of the clash against South Africa; it will spur them to give in their best,’’ he said.

On the passage of the NFF bill by the Senate, Sanusi noted that the development would assist them to achieve international best practices in the sport.

“We are happy with the passage of the bill.

“We hope that it will be attended to by the relevant authorities, so that football activities will be done with international best practices.

“If it is passed into law, it will drastically reduce some of the problems that we are facing,’’ he said.

The post Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

