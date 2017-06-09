Saraki appeals for tolerance

AMIDST rising ethnic agitations in some parts of the country, the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and display understanding because there is strength in unity. Saraki spoke when the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and Abuja, led by its […]

